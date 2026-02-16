Delta to Launch Seasonal Nonstop Service from MSP to Maui

Delta Air Lines will launch new seasonal nonstop service between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and Kahului Airport (OGG) on the island of Maui beginning Dec. 19.

The route will operate on Airbus A330-300 aircraft and marks Delta’s second Hawaii destination from MSP. The carrier currently operates daily year-round service between MSP and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu.

Maui is MSP’s largest unserved nonstop destination, with an average of approximately 170 passengers traveling daily between the Twin Cities and Maui during the peak winter months of January through March. Travelers currently rely on connecting itineraries to reach the island.

Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said the new route reflects strong demand for nonstop service to Maui and is expected to draw travelers from across Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.

Amy Martin, Delta’s vice president of network planning, said the addition strengthens connectivity to Hawaii from Delta’s MSP hub and responds to sustained customer interest in direct service to Maui.

Delta serves as MSP’s largest carrier, operating up to 365 peak-day departures to 136 destinations in 2026. The Maui service will be offered for sale beginning Feb. 14 and is scheduled to operate through April 2027.

MSP offers nonstop service to 165 destinations, including 35 international routes. The Metropolitan Airports Commission owns and operates MSP along with six general aviation airports in the Twin Cities region.