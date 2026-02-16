Gerald R. Ford International Appoints Director of IT and Telecommunications

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority has appointed Ghassan Abukar as director of information technology and telecommunications.

In the role, Abukar will provide strategic leadership for airport-wide information technology systems and voice and data communications infrastructure.

Abukar brings more than 18 years of experience leading digital modernization initiatives, strengthening cybersecurity resilience and advancing enterprise IT strategy in aviation environments. Most recently, he served as chief information officer for Joint Aviation Security Partnership, where he worked with airports and aviation authorities on executive IT leadership and cybersecurity and digital transformation strategies.

His previous experience includes serving as assistant commissioner of IT for the Cleveland Airport System and director of information technology for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

In a statement, Abukar said he looks forward to advancing enterprise-wide IT and telecommunications initiatives that support operational reliability, security and long-term organizational value as the airport continues its growth and modernization efforts.

Abukar holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Lebanese American University, two master’s degrees in systems engineering and information engineering and management from Southern Methodist University, and a doctorate in management from Case Western Reserve University.