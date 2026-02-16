Allegiant Launches Nonstop Service Between Tri-Cities and Orange County

New twice-weekly flights connect Pasco, Wash., to Southern California via John Wayne Airport, expanding leisure access from PSC.
Feb. 16, 2026
Allegiant has launched new nonstop service between Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) in Pasco, Wash., and John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, Calif., marking an expansion of Southern California access for the region.

The service began Feb. 12 and will operate up to twice weekly. Orange County becomes the latest addition to Allegiant’s network from PSC, where the carrier has operated for more than two decades.

Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer, said the route reflects continued demand for affordable, nonstop leisure travel options connecting smaller markets with vacation destinations.

Buck Taft, director of Tri-Cities Airport, described Orange County as a frequently requested destination and said the new service strengthens PSC’s portfolio of convenient, low-cost travel options for the region.

Allegiant primarily connects small- to mid-sized communities with leisure-focused destinations through point-to-point service. The Las Vegas-based airline serves markets across the United States and focuses on nonstop routes designed to stimulate demand with low base fares.

Tri-Cities Airport continues to expand its route offerings as part of broader efforts to enhance regional connectivity and provide additional nonstop options for business and leisure travelers.

 
 
