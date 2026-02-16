Reno-Tahoe International to Add Southwest Nonstop to Nashville

Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) will add new nonstop service to Nashville International Airport (BNA) on Southwest Airlines beginning Oct. 1, 2026.

The route will mark Southwest’s 12th nonstop destination from RNO and represents an expansion of air service between Northern Nevada and the Southeast. Airport officials said the addition reflects continued demand growth and a focus on strengthening business and leisure connectivity.

Cris Jensen, interim president and CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, said the new service provides passengers with a direct link to a major Southeast market while building on the airport’s partnership with Southwest Airlines.

Daniel Jones, vice president of network planning at Southwest Airlines, said the carrier views the Reno market positively and that the new route is driven by local demand and coordination with the airport and community.

Local economic and tourism leaders emphasized the broader impact of the service. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the route strengthens regional connectivity and supports economic growth. Mike Larragueta, president and CEO of Visit Reno Tahoe, described Nashville as a key business and convention market and said the nonstop service will reduce travel barriers for attendees and event organizers. Taylor Adams, CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, said improved access to major economic centers enhances corporate recruitment and retention efforts.

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority operates Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Reno-Stead Airport. Eleven airlines currently serve RNO with nonstop service throughout the United States and Mexico.