Pittsburgh International Airport Opens Expanded Kids Play Area Focused on Accessibility

Pittsburgh International Airport has unveiled a newly redesigned Kids Play Area, relocating the space closer to the center of the terminal and expanding its footprint by approximately 30 percent to better serve families traveling with children.

The previous play area, known as Kidsport, opened in 1983 and was among the first airport spaces dedicated to children. Airport officials said the updated facility reflects a research-driven approach aimed at understanding the needs of caregivers and young travelers while reducing barriers within the terminal environment.

“We wanted to not just move the physical space but actually think about what is the service we are providing to passengers traveling with children,” said Siri Betts-Sonstegard, senior vice president of Experience and Design. “What are their needs? What is our opportunity to serve them?”

The project was constructed by members of the airport’s Field and Facilities Maintenance teams and was developed with a focus on universal access, creating a space intended to be comfortable, convenient and welcoming to a wide range of travelers.

The airport has received Innovative Solutions for Universal Design (isUD) certification from the University at Buffalo’s Center for Inclusive Design and Environmental Access, becoming the first airport or transportation center to earn the designation.

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh collaborated on the project, contributing to interactive features such as aviation-themed scenic wallpaper and an art installation depicting the moon and stars. The play area also includes equipment designed for active play, including a spinning chair, climbing structure and a runway-themed rug intended to help children expend energy before flights.

Airport leaders said the play area complements Presley’s Place, a sensory room designed to support children with sensory sensitivities as well as families needing a quieter environment.

“Presley’s Place was designed for children with sensory issues, but also for any child who is having a meltdown,” Betts-Sonstegard said. “So now we have these two spaces that serve different needs: Kids Play Area to get ‘the wiggles’ out and the sensory room with reduced stressors and stimuli to chill and calm down.”

Officials said the new play area aligns with broader efforts by the airport’s Experience and Design team to make travel easier and less stressful for passengers.