Escape Lounge Reopens at Bradley International Airport Following Expansion

A newly renovated Escape Lounge has reopened at Bradley International Airport following an expansion that increased capacity and enhanced amenities for travelers.

Operated by CAVU under its Escape Lounges brand, the facility is the airport’s only passenger lounge. The space closed last summer for an extensive remodel that added square footage, expanded kitchen and bar areas, and increased seating.

Airport officials said the project aligns with ongoing terminal upgrades focused on improving the customer experience.

“The Escape Lounge at Bradley International Airport has been a popular destination for passengers over the years,” said Michael W. Shea, executive director and CEO of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “The expansion in size and offerings is a major upgrade to an already highly regarded amenity and builds on the terminal-wide modernization and customer improvement efforts we have undertaken over the last year.”

Located in the airport’s east concourse near gates 1–12, the lounge offers hot and cold food options, beverages, dedicated Wi-Fi and quiet seating areas. Access is available through a day-pass fee or complimentary entry for eligible credit card holders and travel program members. The lounge is open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shelby Shenkelman, commercial manager for the Americas at CAVU, said the renovation is intended to accommodate more travelers while enhancing comfort.

“This renovation represents our continued commitment to providing travelers with an exceptional airport experience,” Shenkelman said. “We’re excited to welcome guests back to enjoy an expanded space that allows even more passengers to relax and recharge before their journey.”

Bradley International is the largest airport in Connecticut and serves more than 40 nonstop destinations on nine airlines.