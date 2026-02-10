Port Authority Board Approves Kathryn Garcia as Executive Director

The board of commissioners of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has approved the nomination of Kathryn Garcia to serve as the agency’s next executive director, effective Feb. 9.

Garcia brings more than 30 years of public-sector experience, most recently serving in the administration of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as director of state operations and infrastructure. In that role, she oversaw major initiatives including congestion pricing in New York City, the Gateway Hudson Tunnel Project, redevelopment of John F. Kennedy International Airport, and the Interstate 81 Viaduct project in Syracuse.

Previously, Garcia held several senior leadership roles in New York City government, including commissioner of the Department of Sanitation, interim chair of the New York City Housing Authority and the city’s COVID-19 food czar, where she helped distribute more than 130 million meals during the pandemic.

As executive director, Garcia will oversee day-to-day operations across the Port Authority’s airports, bridges, tunnels, rail and seaport facilities and lead delivery of the agency’s recently approved 10-year capital plan.

The board also approved the nomination of Jean Roehrenbeck as deputy executive director. Roehrenbeck most recently served as a vice president at Summit Strategies and previously held senior roles at the U.S. Department of Transportation under Secretary Pete Buttigieg, including acting assistant secretary for governmental affairs. She was part of the department’s senior leadership team during implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

In her new role, Roehrenbeck will report directly to Garcia and support execution of the agency’s capital and policy priorities.

Garcia succeeds Rick Cotton, who is retiring after 8.5 years as executive director. During his tenure, the Port Authority advanced sweeping institutional reforms and major infrastructure investments, including redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport, reconstruction of John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport and replacement of AirTrain Newark.

The leadership transition comes as the Port Authority advances its $45 billion capital plan for 2026–2035, which includes a new Midtown Bus Terminal, continued airport transformations and major PATH service improvements.