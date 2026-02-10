Calgary International Airport Sets Record With 19.4 Million Passengers in 2025

Calgary International Airport handled a record 19.4 million passengers in 2025, marking the airport’s fourth consecutive year of growth and surpassing the previous high of 18.9 million set in 2024.

The total represents an increase of more than 500,000 travelers year over year, reflecting continued demand for air service to and from Alberta.

“More travellers through YYC means more opportunity for our city and province — from tourism and trade to innovation and investment,” said Chris Dinsdale, chief executive officer of Calgary Airport Authority. He added the airport continues investing in infrastructure to keep pace with regional growth.

Working with airline partners, the airport connected passengers to 108 destinations in 2025, including 15 new routes. Summer traffic also reached a milestone, with more than two million passengers traveling through YYC in both July and August for the first time.

Airport officials said several projects advanced during the year to support long-term capacity and improve the passenger experience. These included completion of the West Runway Rehabilitation project, the opening of Phase 1 of a centralized security screening area, development of the YYC AeroNex aviation hub and groundbreaking on a new engine maintenance facility in partnership with Lufthansa Technik.

Momentum has continued into 2026, with two new international routes announced: nonstop service to São Paulo operated by WestJet and flights to Abu Dhabi operated by Etihad Airways. The routes will mark the airport’s first nonstop connections to South America and the Middle East. Meanwhile, Air Canada plans to add service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta beginning in December.

Calgary Airports manages and operates both Calgary International Airport and Springbank Airport, supporting regional economic activity and employment across the province.