San Diego Airport Authority Names Atif Saeed President and CEO

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority has appointed Atif Saeed as its next president and CEO, with Saeed set to assume the role in March. He succeeds Kimberly J. Becker, who is retiring after four decades in aviation leadership.

Saeed currently serves as CEO of the City of Philadelphia Department of Aviation, where he oversees planning, development and operations at Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport. His career also includes senior leadership roles at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority is excited to welcome Atif Saeed as our next President and CEO,” said Board Chair Gil Cabrera, who also thanked Becker for her “steady, visionary leadership and commitment to excellence.”

“I am honored to be selected to serve as the next President and CEO,” Saeed said, noting the airport’s economic importance and the organization’s focus on customer service and community engagement.

Saeed joins the authority following a nationwide search at a pivotal time for San Diego International Airport, which is advancing major capital improvement projects and long-term strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and supporting regional growth.

He holds an MBA from Arizona State University W. P. Carey School of Business and has completed executive education at Harvard Business School and the Harvard Kennedy School. Saeed is an Accredited Airport Executive and International Airport Professional and serves on the boards of American Association of Airport Executives and Airports Council International – North America, with additional leadership roles at Airports Council International World.

San Diego International is among the busiest single-runway commercial airports globally and the third busiest in California. The airport recently opened the first phase of its new Terminal 1, part of a long-term development program scheduled for completion in 2028.