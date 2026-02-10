Porter Airlines Launches Montreal–Nassau Service, Expanding Caribbean Network

Porter Airlines has launched nonstop seasonal service between Montréal–Trudeau International Airport and Nassau, marking the carrier’s first Caribbean route from Montreal.

The winter service operates up to three times weekly and complements Porter’s existing Nassau flights from Toronto Pearson and Ottawa, giving travelers access to The Bahamas from three eastern Canadian hubs.

“Launching our first Caribbean flight from Montreal is a great addition for travellers who want more choice and convenience when planning winter travel,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president of network planning and reporting at Porter Airlines.

The route is operated with Embraer E195-E2 aircraft configured with 132 seats in a two-by-two layout, with no middle seats. Passengers have access to onboard Wi-Fi and complimentary snacks and beverages, while PorterReserve fares offer added flexibility, priority services and extra-legroom seating.

Airport partners said the new service strengthens connectivity between Canada and The Bahamas. Aéroports de Montréal called the route an expansion of YUL’s international offering, while Nassau Airport Development Company said the flight supports continued, demand-driven growth in airlift to the destination.

Flights are now available for booking through Porter Airlines and travel agents.