Oregon Aviation Officials Back FAA Draft Plan to Phase Out Leaded Avgas

The Oregon Department of Aviation is voicing support for a draft transition plan from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that outlines a path toward replacing leaded aviation gasoline with unleaded alternatives.

Aviation gasoline known as 100LL, which contains lead, is widely used by piston-engine aircraft operating at local airports nationwide. The FAA’s draft plan proposes a phased, safety-driven approach with a national goal of phasing out 100LL by 2030 in the contiguous United States and by 2032 in Alaska.

The framework details anticipated timelines, fuel approval pathways and operational considerations for airports, pilots and aircraft owners, while acknowledging the technical and logistical challenges associated with the transition.

“This is a major milestone for general aviation and the communities our airports serve,” said Kenji Sugahara, director of the Oregon Department of Aviation. “We appreciate the FAA’s leadership and its commitment to transparency, collaboration and safety as this transition moves forward.”

State officials said the department is monitoring the process and preparing for the shift at state-operated airports. The agency also plans to support public-use airports that may require infrastructure improvements through its Aviation System Action Program.

General aviation airports play a critical role in emergency response, medical flights, firefighting, business travel and rural connectivity. Officials said a successful transition to unleaded fuel has the potential to reduce environmental and public health impacts while ensuring these essential services continue without disruption.

The FAA is currently seeking public input on the draft plan, with feedback from pilots, airport sponsors, aircraft owners, legislators and other stakeholders expected to help shape the final transition strategy.