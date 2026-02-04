Halifax Stanfield Surpasses 4.1 Million Passengers as International Traffic Climbs

Halifax Stanfield International Airport reported a 4% increase in passenger traffic in 2025, with international volumes rising nearly 20% as the airport expands its global network.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport surpassed 4.1 million passengers in 2025, marking a 4% increase over the previous year and reflecting strong demand across multiple travel sectors, according to the Halifax International Airport Authority.

International passenger traffic led the growth, climbing 19.3% year over year, while transborder travel between Canada and the United States increased 8.5%. Domestic travel remained the airport’s largest segment, posting a 1.5% gain.

“Our strong results from 2025 highlight Halifax Stanfield’s growing role as a Canadian gateway, not only for Atlantic Canadians but also for global travellers,” said Joyce Carter, president and CEO of the Halifax International Airport Authority.

Looking ahead, the airport is preparing for continued expansion in 2026 with 57 nonstop year-round and seasonal routes planned, including a record 15 European services alongside broad connectivity throughout North America and the Caribbean.

Planned air service additions include a new summer seasonal route to Brussels from Air Canada, while WestJet intends to launch service to Madrid, Copenhagen and Lisbon. United Airlines is set to begin service to Washington Dulles and increase frequencies to Chicago O’Hare, and Delta Air Lines will introduce seasonal service to Boston.

The airport also recently opened an International Connections Facility designed to streamline passenger processing for select international-to-domestic connections, improving on-time performance and reducing the need for baggage rechecks and additional security screening.

Provincial officials said the growth underscores the economic importance of expanded air access as Nova Scotia attracts more global visitors, while airport leadership pointed to airline partnerships and infrastructure investments as key factors supporting continued momentum into 2026.