Twin Cities Reliever Airports Post Nearly 4% Growth in 2025 Operations

General aviation airports operated by the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) recorded 387,302 takeoffs and landings in 2025, a 3.9% increase over the prior year and the system’s third straight year of operational growth.

The six reliever airports serve the Twin Cities region by supporting business aviation, flight training, recreational flying and aviation-related businesses while helping reduce congestion at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, which handled more than 36 million passengers in 2025.

“We’ve seen three straight years of growth at the MAC’s general aviation airports, demonstrating that our recent, robust investments are enhancing capacity, safety and efficiency for the flying community and related businesses,” said MAC CEO Brian Ryks. “We’re confident demand will continue to support this growth trajectory for our general aviation airports well into 2026.”

Flying Cloud Airport remained the busiest airport in the system with 150,738 operations, a 13.6% year-over-year increase. Crystal Airport also posted significant growth, rising nearly 15% after adding more than 6,000 operations.

Meanwhile, St. Paul Downtown Airport — the system’s primary business aviation facility — reported 40,732 operations, a 4.1% decline compared to 2024. Officials attributed part of the decrease to the temporary closure of Runway 14-32 during a $12.5 million airfield safety improvement project, which required some tenants to relocate flights to other MAC airports.

The commission is also advancing a $19.9 million project to construct a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility at St. Paul Downtown Airport, replacing a smaller processing location to better accommodate international general aviation traffic.

Long-term planning is underway at Flying Cloud Airport as well. In 2025, the MAC approved a framework outlining potential development over the next 20 years within the existing airfield footprint. Proposed projects include additional taxiways designed to reduce runway crossings, installation of Engineered Materials Arresting System beds to enhance runway safety and expanded hangar capacity to support both corporate and small aircraft activity.

Environmental reviews and future budget approvals will be required before construction begins on individual projects identified in the plan, according to the commission.

MAC officials said continued investment in reliever airports is intended to improve operational resilience across the regional system while positioning the facilities to accommodate sustained demand.