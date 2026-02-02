San Antonio Aviation Department Appoints Three New Leaders

The City of San Antonio Aviation Department has appointed three new staff members as part of its ongoing focus on operational performance, capital execution and long-term growth across its airport system.

Samuel “Sam” Rodriguez, P.E., CM, cfm, has been named aviation deputy director, assuming responsibility for airport operations, terminal and passenger experience, and safety and security functions. Rodriguez previously served as chief development officer, where he led the department’s capital improvement program, including planning, environmental, design and construction activities tied to the upcoming Terminal A expansion.

Before joining San Antonio, Rodriguez spent nearly 18 years with the City of El Paso, including four years as aviation director overseeing El Paso International Airport and related municipal departments.

“Sam’s leadership and experience position the department well as we continue to grow and deliver major projects,” said Jesus Saenz, director of airports for the City of San Antonio.

Jeffrey S. Tripp, A.A.E., ACE, has been appointed manager of Stinson Municipal Airport, where he will oversee day-to-day operations, staffing, budgets and long-term planning. Tripp previously served as airport director at La Crosse Regional Airport and has held leadership roles at multiple airports nationwide, with several facilities earning state-level airport of the year recognition during his tenure.

Ana Flores has joined the department as senior public information officer and will lead media relations, external communications and community engagement efforts for the airport system. Flores brings experience in strategic communications, content development and media relations across public-sector organizations.

Department leadership said the appointments strengthen operational oversight, management depth and communications capacity as San Antonio’s airports continue to see growth and advance major capital initiatives.