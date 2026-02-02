Porter Airlines Launches First Transborder Route From Western Canada

Porter Airlines has launched nonstop seasonal service between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), marking the carrier’s first transborder route from Western Canada.

The daily service operates through April 19, 2026, and represents a strategic expansion of Porter’s network beyond its traditional eastern Canada base. Airline officials said the route responds to strong west coast demand for U.S. leisure and connecting markets while strengthening Porter’s transborder footprint.

“This launch represents an important milestone in our west coast growth strategy,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president of network planning and reporting at Porter Airlines. “It expands our reach from Vancouver and adds a key U.S. gateway with strong onward connectivity.”

Phoenix serves as a major connecting hub for Porter’s codeshare partner, American Airlines, providing Vancouver-area travelers with access to additional destinations across the southwestern United States.

Airport officials on both ends said the new route strengthens cross-border connectivity and adds capacity in a growing transborder market.

The Vancouver–Phoenix service becomes Porter’s third route to Phoenix, joining year-round service from Toronto Pearson and seasonal flights from Ottawa. The airline continues to expand its presence in U.S. sun and leisure markets as part of a broader North American network strategy.

Air service development officials at Vancouver International Airport said the new route supports regional connectivity, passenger choice and economic activity tied to transborder travel.