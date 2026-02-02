Porter Airlines Adds Miami and Phoenix Service From Ottawa

Porter Airlines has launched new nonstop service from Ottawa International Airport (YOW) to Miami International Airport (MIA) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), expanding the airport’s year-round access to major U.S. sun markets.

The new routes represent the only nonstop service between Ottawa and both Miami and Phoenix. Service to Miami began Jan. 24 with three weekly flights, while Phoenix service launches Feb. 7, also operating three times per week.

Airport and airline officials said the additions reflect strong winter demand and support Ottawa’s strategy to strengthen cross-border connectivity through major U.S. hubs. Both Miami and Phoenix serve as key connecting airports for Porter’s codeshare partner, American Airlines, providing onward access to dozens of destinations across the United States.

Through Phoenix, travelers can connect to more than 30 additional markets in the western U.S., including cities in California, Arizona and Hawaii, while Miami provides connections across the southeastern U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America.

“The continued addition of nonstop routes from Ottawa reflects sustained demand for leisure and connecting travel,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president of network planning and reporting at Porter Airlines.

This winter, Porter is operating more flights from YOW than any other carrier, serving 26 nonstop destinations. The airline has continued to expand its presence at the airport with additional sun markets in Florida, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

Airport officials said the new service strengthens YOW’s role as a growing origin-and-destination market while improving access to major U.S. hubs.

The Miami and Phoenix routes are part of a broader seasonal expansion designed to support winter travel demand while enhancing long-term network connectivity from Canada’s capital.