SEA Airport Completes Gateway Project With Alaska Airlines

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) has completed major construction on its SEA Gateway Project, delivering a series of front-of-terminal upgrades designed to improve passenger flow, security processing and baggage claim operations on the north end of the main terminal.

The project was delivered in partnership with Alaska Airlines and overseen by the Port of Seattle, which operates the airport. Work focused on modernizing the airport’s primary “front door” areas, including a redesigned security checkpoint, new passenger-facing technology, baggage claim improvements and updated circulation from curb to gate.

Airport officials said the improvements are intended to support rising passenger volumes while increasing operational efficiency ahead of peak summer travel and major international events scheduled for the region later this year.

The SEA Gateway Project represents one of several Upgrade SEA capital programs scheduled to reach completion in 2026. The north terminal improvements were constructed over a two-year period and are designed to provide additional capacity, improved wayfinding and more consistent passenger processing during peak demand periods.

Port officials said the redesigned checkpoint and pre-security areas help relieve congestion in one of the airport’s highest-volume zones, improving throughput and reducing pressure on adjacent terminal facilities.

SEA continues to invest in terminal modernization projects as passenger demand grows. The airport served more than 52.6 million passengers in 2024 and is forecasting continued growth in 2025. Thirty-nine airlines operate at SEA, providing nonstop service to 94 domestic and 36 international destinations.

Airport leadership said the Gateway Project strengthens SEA’s readiness to accommodate future growth while improving the reliability and performance of core terminal functions.