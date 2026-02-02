Vanderlande Completes Acquisition of Siemens Logistics’ U.S. Operations

Vanderlande has completed its acquisition of Siemens Logistics operations in the United States, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals, the company announced.

The transaction marks the final phase of Vanderlande’s global acquisition of Siemens Logistics, which began last year with transactions covering Europe, Asia and the Middle East. With the U.S. operations now integrated, Vanderlande said it is positioned to expand and strengthen its airport automation offerings amid rising demand for baggage handling, cargo systems and advanced logistics solutions.

Company officials said the addition of Siemens Logistics’ U.S. business enhances Vanderlande’s ability to support airport customers with a broader portfolio of complementary technologies. Siemens Logistics’ experience in baggage and cargo handling systems adds scale and technical depth to Vanderlande’s existing airport operations, enabling expanded local support and faster deployment of new solutions.

“This is an important milestone for Vanderlande,” said Andrew Manship, president and CEO of Vanderlande. “Welcoming the Siemens Logistics team in the United States strengthens our ability to deliver future-ready automation solutions for airport customers.”

With the global acquisition now complete, Vanderlande said it plans to accelerate the rollout of advanced technologies, expand its service footprint and pursue additional opportunities across the airport automation market. Company leadership said the combined organization is expected to provide greater responsiveness, technical expertise and long-term support for airports managing increasingly complex operational demands.

The completed acquisition establishes a unified global platform for Vanderlande’s airport business, supporting continued investment in automation, system reliability and lifecycle services.