Palm Springs Secures Year-Round Los Angeles Service From United Airlines

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) has secured year-round nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after United Airlines extended what had previously been a seasonal route through the summer months.

United will now operate daily nonstop flights between Palm Springs and Los Angeles throughout the year, with up to two daily flights during peak travel periods and one daily flight during the summer. The approximately one-hour flight connects PSP to United’s Los Angeles hub, providing onward access to domestic and international destinations.

Airport officials said the move reflects sustained demand outside the traditional winter travel season and supports PSP’s strategy to position itself as a viable year-round market.

“This transition to year-round service reflects the demand we are seeing throughout the calendar year,” said Harry Barrett Jr., executive director of aviation at Palm Springs International Airport. “Consistent connectivity to LAX strengthens access to global markets and supports continued economic growth for the region.”

Through LAX, PSP passengers gain one-stop access to more than two dozen destinations, including routes to Hawaii and international markets in Asia, Mexico and Canada. Airport officials said the connectivity enhances PSP’s role in the broader Southern California aviation network.

United network planners said the expanded schedule provides greater flexibility for travelers while aligning with shifting demand patterns.

The year-round service marks another step in PSP’s broader air service development efforts aimed at expanding nonstop options, improving hub connectivity and supporting steady passenger demand beyond peak tourism months.

Tickets for the expanded service are now available.