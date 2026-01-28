Lee County Port Authority Appoints Steven Cornell as Deputy Executive Director and Chief Development Officer

Cornell brings more than 40 years of airport capital program experience to oversee engineering, planning and construction at RSW and Page Field.
Source Lee County Port Authority
Jan. 28, 2026
2 min read
697a7bbc66309bdff97ec8b7 0560e0e257484382815679b0b678a87f

The Lee County Port Authority appointed Steven Cornell as deputy executive director and chief development officer, where he will oversee engineering and construction, planning and environmental compliance, and capital programming at Southwest Florida International Airport and Page Field.

Cornell brings more than four decades of experience in airport planning, design and construction, with a background in leading complex capital development programs for U.S. and international airports. Most recently, he served as principal of SSC Advisors LLC, providing advisory services for airport development programs.

His previous project experience includes work at major airports in San Diego, Houston and Orlando, as well as international projects in South Korea and Qatar.

Cornell holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Florida and is a licensed professional engineer in Florida.

The Lee County Port Authority operates Southwest Florida International Airport and Page Field and funds operations and capital projects without local property tax support, according to the authority.

 
 
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Airports, Engineers and the FAA: A New Way Forward
2025 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40: Muhammad Usman Akram, LEED GA, PE(Pak)