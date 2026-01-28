Lee County Port Authority Appoints Steven Cornell as Deputy Executive Director and Chief Development Officer

The Lee County Port Authority appointed Steven Cornell as deputy executive director and chief development officer, where he will oversee engineering and construction, planning and environmental compliance, and capital programming at Southwest Florida International Airport and Page Field.

Cornell brings more than four decades of experience in airport planning, design and construction, with a background in leading complex capital development programs for U.S. and international airports. Most recently, he served as principal of SSC Advisors LLC, providing advisory services for airport development programs.

His previous project experience includes work at major airports in San Diego, Houston and Orlando, as well as international projects in South Korea and Qatar.

Cornell holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Florida and is a licensed professional engineer in Florida.

The Lee County Port Authority operates Southwest Florida International Airport and Page Field and funds operations and capital projects without local property tax support, according to the authority.