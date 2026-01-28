Johnson County Airport Commission Advances Major Aviation and Economic Development Projects in 2025

The Johnson County Airport Commission reported a series of infrastructure, aviation and industrial development milestones in 2025 across New Century AirCenter, Johnson County Executive Airport and adjacent business parks in the Kansas City region.

One of the year’s largest developments was progress on Dream Air New Century’s proposed $20 million aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at New Century AirCenter, which is pending final approval by Johnson County commissioners. The project would include a terminal building and two large hangars on an 8.23-acre site, expanding aviation support capabilities and commercial services capacity.

The commission also finalized a five-acre lease for a 20,000-square-foot corporate jet hangar and began reconstruction of T-hangar rows at Johnson County Executive Airport, completing renewal of all T-hangars at the facility.

In 2025, New Century AirCenter received a $21 million Federal Aviation Administration grant, the largest in its history, to fund safety and efficiency improvements, including a planned reconstruction of Runway 18-36 beginning in 2027. The commission also secured $15 million in federal funding for a new air traffic control tower, with design work underway and full operation targeted for early 2028.

“These investments ensure that Johnson County will continue delivering safe, reliable aviation facilities to serve our community, local businesses and military partners,” said Bryan Johnson, executive director of the Johnson County Airport Commission.

Beyond aviation infrastructure, New Century AirCenter saw significant industrial and logistics development, including the opening of a 291,000-square-foot cold storage facility by CJ Logistics America and completion of a 356,000-square-foot Class A industrial building at the New Century Commerce Center. Rail infrastructure improvements advanced through a $2 million short-line rail project supported by a Kansas Department of Transportation grant.

The commission also initiated the sale of the 450,000-square-foot New Century Office Building to private ownership to spur redevelopment and reduce county maintenance obligations.

JCAC said its aviation and commerce facilities contribute more than $1.1 billion annually to the regional economy and support nearly 5,000 jobs, with continued growth initiatives planned for the coming years.