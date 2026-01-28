Punta Gorda Airport Reports Record 2.28 Million Passengers in 2025

Punta Gorda Airport reported 2,282,002 passengers in 2025, an 18.5% increase compared with the previous record set in 2024, according to the Charlotte County Airport Authority. December 2025 traffic totaled 239,295 passengers, with 112,780 departures and 126,515 arrivals.

Air traffic control data shows 143,678 aircraft operations in 2025, including commercial, general aviation, military and air taxi movements, compared with 142,673 operations in 2024.

The airport is advancing a 50,000-square-foot expansion of the Bailey Terminal, scheduled to open in 2027, which will add gate space, dining options and passenger amenities. Allegiant currently provides nonstop service to more than 50 destinations from PGD, with Sun Country offering seasonal service to Minneapolis.

“With nearly 2.3 million passengers this year, the Bailey Terminal saw record crowds and utilization,” said Robert Hancik, chair of the Charlotte County Airport Authority. “I want to share my appreciation to our loyal passengers, community leaders and aviators for flying through Punta Gorda Airport as we embark on continued expansion and improvements.”

The airport also launched FlyMyAirport, an online booking and trip-planning feature that allows passengers to search flights, compare fares and explore rental car and hotel options.

The Charlotte County Airport Authority operates Punta Gorda Airport as an independent special district and funds operations through airport-generated revenues and federal and state grants, with no local property tax support, according to the authority.