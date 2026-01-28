Gerald R. Ford International Airport Sets Passenger Record with 4.3 Million Travelers in 2025

Gerald R. Ford International Airport reported a record 4,303,696 passengers in 2025, surpassing its previous annual total and marking continued growth in West Michigan air travel demand.

“We are proud to serve as a launchpad to the world for our community and welcome guests to West Michigan with world class service,” said Tory Richardson, president and CEO of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. He said recent passenger growth reflects both strong local demand and the region’s appeal as a destination.

The airport celebrated the milestone with terminal events Jan. 28, including giveaways and appearances by its mascot. The airport surpassed four million passengers for the first time in 2024.

GRR has expanded passenger amenities in recent years, including the opening of The Club GRR premium lounge in June 2025 and a sensory room designed to support travelers with cognitive and developmental disabilities. Ongoing capital projects include the Terminal Enhancement Project to expand ticketing and improve baggage handling, as well as Michigan’s first consolidated rental car facility.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority operates the airport with more than 100 employees, supported by more than 1,300 personnel from airlines, concessions, maintenance providers and other partners, according to the authority.