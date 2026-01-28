Breeze Airways to Launch Seasonal Louisville Service from Bradley International Airport

Breeze Airways will launch seasonal nonstop service between Bradley International Airport and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport beginning May 29, the Connecticut Airport Authority announced.

The route will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays using Airbus A220 aircraft, providing a new nonstop destination for travelers in central Connecticut.

“The service to Louisville offers our passengers a new nonstop destination, providing additional convenience at affordable fares,” said Michael W. Shea, executive director and CEO of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Breeze founder and CEO David Neeleman said the route builds on the airline’s growing presence in Hartford and will provide access to attractions in the Louisville region.

In addition to Louisville, Breeze offers nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to more than 20 cities across the United States, including destinations in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest.

Bradley International Airport is the largest airport in Connecticut and offers nonstop flights to more than 40 destinations on nine airlines, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.