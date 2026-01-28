ACI World Forecasts Global Passenger Traffic to Reach 10.2 Billion in 2026 and Nearly Double by 2045

Airports Council International (ACI) World forecasts global passenger traffic will reach 10.2 billion passengers in 2026 and grow to 18.8 billion by 2045, underscoring sustained long-term demand for air travel, according to its World Airport Traffic Forecasts 2025–2054 report.

Global passenger traffic is projected to increase 3.9% year over year in 2026, with long-term demand expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.4% through the mid-2040s. ACI World said growth will be driven largely by emerging and developing markets, though demand will be uneven across regions.

The forecast identifies growing capacity constraints, including airport infrastructure limitations and aircraft delivery delays, as well as increasing operational complexity driven by supply-chain disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty and sustainability requirements.

“The forecast sends a clear signal to the global aviation community: long-term growth is not guaranteed without coordinated action,” said ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci. He said the industry must accelerate investment in airport infrastructure, airspace capacity and operational resilience while strengthening collaboration among airports, airlines, governments and regulators.

Erbacci added that insufficient investment could create operational bottlenecks, degrade the passenger experience and limit economic development opportunities, noting aviation’s role in global economic activity.

The World Airport Traffic Forecasts report provides a 30-year outlook on passenger traffic, air cargo and aircraft movements across 176 markets, using machine-learning models to support planning and investment decisions, ACI World said.