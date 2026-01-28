United Airlines to Launch Daily Chicago O’Hare Service from Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport

United Airlines will launch daily nonstop service between Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport beginning April 30, restoring the carrier’s presence in southwest Michigan and expanding connectivity to more than 200 destinations through United’s hub network.

Customers can begin booking flights Jan. 29, with service operated daily using a mix of single- and dual-class aircraft, according to the airport. The schedule includes four daily departures from Kalamazoo and four daily arrivals from Chicago.

“This new service provides our community with additional options and improved access to destinations across the country and around the world,” said Craig Williams, airport director at Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.

Mark Weithofer, United’s managing director of domestic network planning, said the route will increase connectivity for travelers in southwest Michigan and offer more direct service than any other airline currently operating at the airport.

Regional leaders said the new route will strengthen economic development, tourism and business connectivity across Kalamazoo County and southwest Michigan.

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport serves a regional population of nearly 800,000 and currently offers service to major hub airports on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, with United Airlines service returning this spring.