American Airlines Adds Seasonal Phoenix Service from Springfield-Branson National Airport

American Airlines will launch seasonal nonstop service between Springfield-Branson National Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport beginning May 23, expanding the carrier’s route network in southwest Missouri.

The new route will operate once weekly on Saturdays and run through Aug. 1. It will be American’s fifth nonstop destination from SGF, according to the airport.

“For more than 50 years, American Airlines has been providing commercial air service to the Ozarks,” said Brian Weiler, director of aviation at Springfield-Branson National Airport. “We are grateful for the continued investment American Airlines has made in providing the air service needs of Southwest Missouri.”

Phoenix Sky Harbor serves as a major hub for American Airlines, offering nonstop connections to more than 110 domestic and international destinations, providing Springfield-area travelers expanded access to the Southwest and Western United States.

“We’re eager to welcome travelers from Southwest Missouri on our new service to Phoenix this summer,” said Jordan Pack, American’s director of domestic network planning. “As we’ve steadily grown our flights out of SGF, travelers have responded positively. This has given us the confidence to add flights to Phoenix that will unlock more access from Springfield to the Southwest and Western U.S.”

Springfield-Branson National Airport supports four airlines with nonstop service to 15 destinations and is Missouri’s third-largest airport, according to the airport.