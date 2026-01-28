Naples Airport Authority Appoints Brad Fagan as Director of Community Relations and Communications

The Naples Airport Authority appointed Brad Fagan as director of community relations and communications, where he will lead internal and external communications, branding, community outreach and noise-abatement initiatives.

Fagan will also oversee programs focused on maintaining engagement and responsiveness with residents and stakeholders, the airport authority said.

Before joining the Naples Airport Authority, Fagan served as communications manager for TISTA Science and Technology Corporation and previously held senior communications roles with Health Center Partners of Southern California and Providence Health & Services.

Fagan served more than two decades in the U.S. Navy, holding senior public affairs and communications leadership roles, including director of public affairs for the Navy’s Southwest region, director of corporate communications and marketing for U.S. Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and director of public affairs for Joint Task Force Guantanamo Bay. He also served as commanding officer for the Navy’s Fleet Imaging Command Pacific and director of public affairs for the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

“We are thrilled to add Brad to our team,” said Chris Rozansky, executive director of the Naples Airport Authority. “His depth of experience and strong leadership skills will allow us to broaden our reach in the community.”

A Naples native, Fagan graduated from Naples High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in operations management from the University of Arkansas.

The Naples Airport Authority is an independent government agency that operates Naples Airport and is funded primarily through fuel sales, hangar rentals and related services. The airport provides aviation services, public safety functions and emergency response staging capabilities and has an estimated annual economic impact of $781 million, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.