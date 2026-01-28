Sacramento International Airport Sets Passenger Record in 2025 as $1.4 Billion Modernization Advances

Sacramento International Airport reported a record 13,912,718 passengers in 2025, a 2% increase compared to 2024 and the airport’s highest annual total on record, according to Sacramento County. The airport recorded 23 consecutive months of year-over-year passenger growth from January 2024 through October 2025.

Passenger gains were supported by expanded airline service, increased seat capacity and the addition of six new nonstop routes, including transcontinental service and expanded international connectivity to Mexico. The airport said it also retained approximately 400,000 travelers who previously drove to Bay Area airports, representing a 12% increase in local market retention.

“Passenger demand at SMF continued to climb in 2025, reflecting both the region’s growth and travelers’ preference for Sacramento International Airport,” said Cindy Nichol, director of airports for Sacramento County. “These results show that strategic investment, strong airline partnerships, and a clear vision for the future are paying off.”

Throughout 2025, SMF recorded multiple monthly passenger records, including record traffic in June and July. By midyear, the airport offered more than 200 daily nonstop flights on 11 domestic and international carriers, serving 52 nonstop destinations.

Progress continued on the airport’s $1.4 billion SMForward modernization program, the largest capital investment in SMF’s history. In 2025, the airport added nonstop service to Anchorage, Baltimore, Morelia, Orlando, Puerto Vallarta and Tucson. The Department of Airports also secured a Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan at a 2.44% interest rate, completed a $490.1 million bond issuance, and advanced construction on the Pedestrian Walkway and Parking Garage 2 projects. Additional curb management and parking guidance system upgrades were also completed, and the first wave of new concessions opened, with more brands planned for 2026.

The airport’s Airport Ambassador volunteer program grew 9% in 2025, with 134 volunteers providing more than 10,000 service hours across the terminals.

Looking ahead, SMF said it is pursuing expanded international service, including its first nonstop route to Europe, in coordination with regional economic development partners and airline stakeholders.