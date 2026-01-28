Daytona Beach International Airport Reports Record Passenger Traffic and Outlines 2026 Plans

Daytona Beach International Airport reported record passenger traffic in 2025, reaching its highest levels in nearly two decades as the airport added new routes and advanced infrastructure and safety projects.

The airport handled 772,170 passengers in 2025, an 11% increase compared to 2024 and the highest annual total since 1997, according to the airport. Total available seat capacity increased 20.1% year over year.

JetBlue Airways resumed service at the airport in 2025, launching nonstop flights to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport. Breeze Airways added nonstop service to Akron-Canton, Ohio, marking its fifth route from Daytona Beach and the airport’s first nonstop connection to the Midwest. Avelo Airlines also marked two years of service at the airport. In total, DAB offered 11 nonstop routes across multiple carriers in 2025, with one-stop connections available through major airline hubs.

Operationally, the airport coordinated logistics for Air Force One operations during the Daytona 500 and conducted a second annual Foreign Object Debris walk on the main runway, supplementing daily safety inspections.

Infrastructure improvements continued with the $5.9 million Runway 25R project, which reached substantial completion in July 2025. The project, funded primarily through FAA and Florida Department of Transportation grants, included drainage repairs and regrading to maintain FAA Part 139 certification for commercial service. The airport also conducted its triennial full-scale emergency training exercise with participation from more than 150 representatives from 42 mutual-aid agencies.

Looking ahead to 2026, the airport said it will continue working with local tourism organizations to promote the region, pursue additional nonstop routes with existing and new carriers, and advance taxiway rehabilitation projects to improve safety.

“2025 was certainly a banner year for our community with six new nonstop destinations to get people to popular northeast destinations and our first nonstop to the Midwest,” said Airport Director Karen Feaster. “These added flights make traveling even easier for our residents, and they open Volusia County to more visitors.”