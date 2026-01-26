Port Authority Airports Record Busiest Year-End Holiday Travel Period With 5.8 Million Passengers

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reported a record 5.8 million passengers across John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) during the year-end holiday travel period from Dec. 22, 2025, through Jan. 4, 2026, surpassing the previous record by nearly 70,000 travelers.

LaGuardia handled approximately 1.2 million passengers during the period, a 4 percent increase year over year, while Newark Liberty served 2.06 million passengers, up about 3 percent. Passenger volumes at JFK were essentially flat at 2.48 million. The Port Authority said domestic travel demand drove most of the growth, increasing about 5 percent compared with the prior year.

The agency also reported record passenger volumes during several major holiday travel periods in 2025, including Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving. The year-end holiday period capped a year of sustained demand despite disruptions tied to Federal Aviation Administration staffing challenges and a federal government shutdown in late 2025.

“These record-breaking holiday travel numbers are a powerful vote of confidence in the transformation of our region’s airports,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. Executive Director Rick Cotton said the performance reflected recent investments in airport infrastructure, design and transportation connectivity.

The Port Authority has undertaken multi-billion-dollar redevelopment programs at all three airports. At JFK, new and expanded terminals, roadway improvements and AirTrain upgrades are part of a broader redevelopment program expected to exceed $19 billion. At Newark Liberty, the $2.7 billion Terminal A opened in recent years, with work underway on a new AirTrain system and planning for a new Terminal B. At LaGuardia, an $8 billion rebuild replaced legacy facilities with new terminals, with additional renovations and ground transportation upgrades planned.

The agency’s 2026–2035 capital plan includes continued investments across its aviation portfolio and broader regional transportation infrastructure.