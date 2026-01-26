Des Moines International Airport Marks One-Year Milestone Ahead of New Terminal Opening

Des Moines International Airport (DSM) marked one year until the opening of its new passenger terminal, a major modernization and expansion project intended to increase capacity and enhance the passenger experience for Central Iowa travelers.

The new terminal, developed as part of the Des Moines Airport Authority’s Lift DSM program, will replace legacy terminal infrastructure with an approximately 360,000-square-foot facility. The Weitz | Turner joint venture is serving as the contractor for the project.

Upon opening in 2027, the terminal will add six gates to the airport’s existing 13 gates. Additional phased gate openings are planned, with one gate scheduled to open in 2027, two in 2028, and two more by 2030. The facility will also include upgraded baggage handling systems, enhanced technology and infrastructure, expanded dining and retail options, increased natural light and airfield views, and sustainability-focused design features.

Construction progress milestones include more than 675,000 total worker hours to date, including approximately 635,000 trade worker hours, with roughly 300 workers on site daily. Phase 1A/1B West structural steel installation has reached approximately 2,800 tons. Over the next 12 months, the project team plans to complete primary mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems and install interior finishes, followed by systems integration, testing and commissioning.

“With passenger demand continuing to grow, this new terminal is essential for the future of air travel in Central Iowa,” said Brian Mulcahy, chief executive officer of the Des Moines Airport Authority. “We’re excited to share that we are one year away from opening a facility that will enhance the passenger experience and support continued growth for our region.”

Des Moines International Airport serves more than 3 million passengers annually and offers nonstop service to 35 destinations. The airport said the new terminal is designed to support future growth and modernize the passenger experience.