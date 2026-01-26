Gerald R. Ford International Airport Names Carlos Ruiz Chief Commercial Cfficer

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority has appointed Carlos Ruiz as its new chief commercial officer, a role that will oversee business development, air service development, real estate, marketing and communications, contract and lease management, and aero and non-aeronautical revenue generation.

Ruiz brings more than 15 years of industry experience and will focus on driving revenue growth, optimizing commercial operations, and identifying opportunities to enhance the passenger experience.

“We are delighted to welcome Carlos Ruiz to the Airport Authority’s leadership team,” said Tory Richardson, president and chief executive officer of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. “Carlos brings a strong track record and collaborative approach that will help foster innovation, strengthen partnerships and position the airport for continued growth.”

Prior to joining Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR), Ruiz served as director of commercial management at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), where he managed a commercial portfolio exceeding $90 million in annual revenue across parking, ground transportation, rental cars, concessions and advertising. During his tenure, he led implementation of a parking reservation system and smart shuttle tracking technology and oversaw a major food and beverage concessions redevelopment.

“It’s an honor and privilege to join the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority and serve a community with such strong momentum,” Ruiz said. “I’m excited to help expand GRR’s commercial opportunities in ways that elevate the guest experience and fuel regional economic development.”

Ruiz holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in general management from Tiffin University. He is an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) with the American Association of Airport Executives.