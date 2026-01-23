San José Mineta International Airport Ranks Top in California, Top 10 Globally for On-Time Performance

San José Mineta International Airport ranked No. 1 in California and No. 9 globally among medium-sized airports for on-time performance, according to Cirium’s 2025 On-time Performance Review, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most reliable airports.

Airport officials attributed the performance to operational efficiency, favorable weather conditions, and coordination among airlines, federal partners, and airport teams. SJC’s airfield layout and passenger-focused operating model were also cited as contributing factors to consistent reliability.

“SJC’s continued leadership in on-time performance is a testament to the professionalism and collaboration that define our airport,” said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “Reliability matters to travelers, businesses, and the region’s economy.”

San José Mayor Matt Mahan said the airport’s reliability will be critical as the region prepares to host major events in 2026 and beyond, while Aviation Director Mookie Patel emphasized the role of airport staff and partner coordination in maintaining performance.

SJC served nearly 12 million passengers in 2024 and offers nonstop service to more than 40 domestic and international destinations. The airport is owned and operated by the City of San José and is funded through user fees rather than local tax dollars.