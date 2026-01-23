Ontario International Airport Unveils New Monument Sign Marking a Decade of Local Control

Ontario International Airport has unveiled a new monument sign at the intersection of Archibald Avenue and Airport Drive, marking a visual milestone in the airport’s ongoing transformation under local control.

The sign, which replaces a gateway marker installed in 1998, features large “ONT” lettering backed by sculpted mountain forms inspired by the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. Airport officials said the installation is intended to reflect the airport’s renewed identity and growth trajectory as it celebrates a decade since ownership transferred from Los Angeles World Airports to local leadership in 2016.

“For nearly three decades, our gateway sign quietly faded into the background,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. “Today, we proudly unveil a monument that unmistakably declares who we are and where we are headed.”

The monument stands approximately 12 feet tall and spans about 60 feet at its widest point. Each letter is constructed from sheet metal, and the overall structure weighs more than eight tons, supported by a concrete foundation designed for long-term durability. LED lighting will illuminate the sign at night, with programmable color options for holidays, events, and community celebrations.

The project was designed and fabricated by Ontario-based Sign Industries in collaboration with airport leadership. The modular mountain backdrop was assembled on site to mirror the layered peaks of the San Gabriel range, reinforcing the airport’s regional identity.

Airport leaders tied the unveiling to ONT’s broader Decade of Local Control initiative, a yearlong commemoration leading up to the November anniversary of the airport’s return to local governance. Officials said the transition has driven passenger growth, infrastructure investment, and expanded service, positioning ONT as a key gateway for Southern California.