Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Appoints Trent Morse to Board of Directors

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has appointed Trent Morse to its board of directors, effective January 21, 2026. Morse will serve a six-year term as a federal appointee of President Donald J. Trump.

Morse is the founder of Morse Strategies, a consulting firm, and currently serves as a senior strategic advisor to Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP in Washington, D.C. His background includes senior roles in the Trump administration, where he served as deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of presidential personnel, overseeing recruitment efforts for thousands of executive branch positions.

His federal service also includes roles as White House liaison at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, senior policy advisor to the deputy secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and special assistant at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Prior to his work in Washington, Morse held positions with the Florida Department of Transportation and a transportation and infrastructure holding company, where he focused on corporate development.

Morse is a graduate of Florida State University and Florida State College of Law. He also serves on the U.S. Department of Transportation Advisory Board.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board consists of 17 members, including seven appointees from the governor of Virginia, four from the mayor of Washington, D.C., three from the governor of Maryland and three presidential appointees.

The Airports Authority operates Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, as well as the Dulles Airport Access Highway and the Dulles Toll Road. The Authority also managed construction of the Silver Line Metrorail extension, which began service to Dulles International Airport in 2022.