Gerald R. Ford International Airport Selects Six Companies for FLITE Aviation Innovation Program

Gerald R. Ford International Airport has selected six companies to participate in the ninth cohort of its Ford Launchpad for Innovative Technologies and Entrepreneurship (FLITE) program, awarding more than $170,000 in grant funding to support real-world testing of emerging air travel solutions.

The FLITE program, led by the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority in partnership with Avflight Grand Rapids, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Seamless Ventures, Southwest Airlines and the West Michigan Aviation Academy, provides companies with funding and access to live airport environments to pilot new technologies.

Airport officials said the selected companies will test solutions focused on autonomy, artificial intelligence, electrification and operational efficiency across airfield, terminal and ground-handling environments.

The six companies selected for the 2026 cohort are:

GoodMaps , which is testing AI-enabled indoor mapping and smartphone-based emergency alert systems designed to improve accessibility and safety communications.

Kodiak Technologies , which is validating hybrid-electric snow removal equipment to assess emissions reduction and winter operational performance.

Pratt Miller , which is demonstrating a dual-use autonomous robotic platform for perimeter security monitoring and foreign object debris collection.

TractEasy , which is deploying an autonomous baggage tractor to evaluate ramp safety and towing efficiency.

Westwood AI , which is piloting its Runway Ranger airfield operations tool to support runway safety, infrastructure readiness and maintenance planning.

Airtrek Robotics, which is demonstrating autonomous wing-walking robots in a live FBO environment.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation supported the program through its Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, providing grant funding to advance innovation across the state’s mobility and aviation technology sectors.

According to airport officials, the FLITE program is designed to give airports and industry partners early exposure to emerging technologies while providing companies with operational feedback that can accelerate commercialization and regulatory alignment.

Operational partners said the program also allows airport tenants and service providers to evaluate technologies in controlled pilot environments before broader deployment.

Since its launch, FLITE has supported more than 40 projects and awarded more than $1.5 million in grant funding across nine rounds.

Applications for the next FLITE cohort are open through June 30, 2026, with selected companies expected to begin pilot testing later this year.