Henderson Executive Airport Becomes Nevada’s First Airport to Earn SHARP Safety Designation

Henderson Executive Airport has become the first airport in Nevada to earn designation under the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), a workplace safety recognition administered by the Safety Consultation and Training Section of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations.

The designation recognizes worksites that demonstrate exemplary occupational safety and health programs and maintain injury and illness rates below national industry averages. Henderson Executive Airport is one of five aviation facilities owned and operated by the Clark County Department of Aviation.

Airport leadership said the designation reflects a sustained focus on safety culture and employee engagement across airport operations. The SHARP recognition follows more than a year of collaboration between airport staff and state safety consultants, including hazard identification, program development and employee training.

According to state officials, SHARP participation is voluntary and offered at no cost to employers. To qualify, organizations must implement comprehensive safety and health programs and maintain a days-away, restricted or transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry. Successful participants may also receive a temporary deferral from routine inspections conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Safety Consultation and Training Section provides confidential consultation services to employers statewide, assisting with compliance, hazard mitigation and safety training. Officials said the program is designed to reduce workplace injuries while strengthening long-term operational resilience.

Henderson Executive Airport serves as a reliever facility for Harry Reid International Airport and is part of Clark County’s general aviation system, which also includes North Las Vegas Airport, Jean Sport Aviation Center and Overton-Perkins Field.

Airport officials said the SHARP designation positions Henderson Executive Airport as a safety benchmark for general aviation facilities in Nevada and underscores the growing emphasis on proactive safety management across airport operations.