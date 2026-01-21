Contour Airlines Adds Seasonal Nonstop Flights Between Cape Girardeau and Pensacola

Contour Airlines will launch new seasonal nonstop service between Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and Pensacola International Airport beginning May 6, 2026, providing travelers in southeast Missouri with direct access to Florida’s Gulf Coast during the peak spring and summer travel season.

The route will operate twice weekly, with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Service will be flown using Contour’s 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 regional jet aircraft.

According to the airline, the new route is part of its broader seasonal network strategy, aimed at connecting smaller regional markets with high-demand leisure destinations without requiring travelers to drive to larger hub airports.

Flights from Cape Girardeau will depart at 8:45 a.m. and arrive in Pensacola at 10:30 a.m., with return flights departing Pensacola at 11:10 a.m. and arriving back in Missouri at 12:55 p.m.

Airport officials in Cape Girardeau said the addition strengthens the airport’s role in regional connectivity. The new Pensacola service brings the airport’s total destinations to three, reinforcing its position as a regional air service option for southeast Missouri and surrounding communities.

Pensacola airport leadership also welcomed the new connection, noting that the route creates travel opportunities in both directions — supporting leisure travel to Northwest Florida while opening new access for residents and businesses traveling to Missouri.

Contour Airlines operates a fleet of regional jets configured with expanded legroom and complimentary onboard service, including snacks, beverages and a free checked bag. The carrier also maintains interline agreements with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines, allowing for onward connections beyond its point-to-point network.

The seasonal route will operate through the summer travel period.