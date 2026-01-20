James Lawrence Appointed Chair of Metropolitan Airports Commission Board

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has appointed James Lawrence as chair of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) board, which oversees Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and six general aviation airports serving the Twin Cities region.

Lawrence, a member of the MAC board since 2021, currently chairs the commission’s Planning, Development and Environment Committee and has served as acting vice chair of the 15-member board. He will assume the chair role on Jan. 21, succeeding former Chair Rick King, who retired in November 2025. Commissioner Patti Gartland has served as acting chair since King’s retirement.

“I am honored by Gov. Walz’s appointment and proud to serve the state of Minnesota in this role,” Lawrence said, adding that he looks forward to working with commission staff responsible for operating one of the nation’s largest airport systems.

MAC CEO Brian Ryks said Lawrence’s leadership experience will help guide the commission as it supports regional mobility and economic activity. “The MAC’s airports facilitate travel for millions of people annually and deeply support regional business partners and other stakeholders,” Ryks said.

Lawrence represents a central Twin Cities district that includes the communities of Bloomington and Richfield, both of which border MSP. His professional background includes extensive experience in aviation, finance and global business leadership.

He currently serves as chair of a Minneapolis-based private investment firm and previously held senior executive roles at several multinational companies. His career includes serving as executive director and chief financial officer of Unilever, chief financial officer of General Mills, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Northwest Airlines, and chief executive officer of Pepsi-Cola Asia, Middle East and Africa. He also co-founded the LEK Partnership.

Since 1990, Lawrence has served as an executive or board director for eight airlines, spanning both legacy and low-cost carriers. In total, he has served as a director for 18 public companies, in addition to private firms and nonprofit organizations.

Lawrence holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Yale University and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

The MAC oversees a regional airport system that supported more than 714,000 aircraft operations in 2024. In addition to MSP, the system includes six general aviation airports located within 35 miles of downtown Minneapolis or St. Paul.

MSP served 37.2 million passengers in 2024, ranking as the 17th busiest airport in the United States by passenger volume. The airport offers nonstop service to 166 destinations and serves as a major hub for Delta Air Lines, as well as the home base for Sun Country Airlines.