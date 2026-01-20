SLO County Airport Sets Passenger Record in 2025 as Regional Demand Continues to Grow

SLO County Airport (SBP) served a record 811,905 passengers in 2025, marking the busiest year in the airport’s history and an 8.7% increase compared to 2024, according to county officials.

Airport leaders said the milestone reflects continued growth in regional air travel demand, strong airline performance and the airport’s role as a key transportation asset for San Luis Obispo County and the broader Central Coast.

“This record-breaking passenger total is an exciting reflection of our region and a strong local economy,” said Dawn Ortiz-Legg, supervisor with the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. “Reliable air service is essential not only for welcoming visitors, but also for supporting our business community by providing critical access to and from San Luis Obispo County.”

The increase builds on several years of sustained passenger growth at SBP, supported by expanded connectivity, community demand and ongoing investments in airport facilities, safety and passenger services.

Courtney Johnson, director of airports, credited the achievement to coordination across airport operations and industry partners.

“Reaching this historic passenger total is only possible because of the extraordinary teamwork that takes place at SLO County Airport every day,” Johnson said. “Our county staff, airline partners, rental car agencies, concessionaires, emergency services and air traffic control professionals all play a role in delivering safe and reliable operations.”

Airport officials said SBP will continue to focus on long-term planning and operational excellence as passenger volumes grow, with an emphasis on maintaining service reliability while supporting economic development throughout San Luis Obispo County.

In addition to commercial air service, the county’s aviation system includes Oceano Airport, a general aviation and reliever facility that supports emergency response, flight training and community aviation activity along the Central Coast.