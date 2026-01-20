Nashville International Airport Names Beth Kreppein Chief of Police

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) has appointed Beth Kreppein as chief of police for its Department of Public Safety, where she will oversee law enforcement and security operations at Nashville International Airport (BNA) and John C. Tune Airport (JWN).

In her new role, Kreppein will be responsible for airport policing, emergency response coordination, security strategy and collaboration with local, state and federal partners. MNAA officials said the appointment reflects the authority’s focus on maintaining strong public safety leadership as passenger volumes and operational complexity continue to grow.

“Beth Kreppein brings an exceptional blend of operational expertise, strategic leadership and commitment to public service,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA. “Her experience in high-stakes environments and her ability to lead with clarity and purpose make her an outstanding addition to our organization.”

Kreppein brings more than two decades of federal law enforcement experience to the position, most recently serving as a supervisory special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. During her tenure with the FBI, she held leadership roles across criminal investigations, crisis negotiation and interagency coordination, including assignments with the Violent Crime Gang Task Force, the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI’s Crisis Negotiation Unit.

Her career has included oversight of high-risk and high-visibility incidents, with a focus on operational readiness, team leadership and coordinated response across multiple agencies.

Prior to joining the FBI, Kreppein served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Indiana and practiced law in the private sector. She holds a Juris Doctor from Valparaiso University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science from Northwestern University’s School of Education and Social Policy.

In addition to her law enforcement background, Kreppein serves as an adjunct professor at Belmont University, where she teaches in the legal studies program.

MNAA officials said her combined experience in law enforcement, legal practice and education positions her to lead public safety operations at both airports while supporting long-term security planning and regional coordination efforts.