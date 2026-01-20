Halifax Stanfield Opens Completed International Connections Facility Highlighting Mi’kmaq Culture

Halifax Stanfield International Airport has completed its International Connections Facility (ICF), marking the final phase of a multi-year project designed to enhance international arrivals while creating a stronger sense of place for travelers entering Atlantic Canada.

The newly renovated International Arrivals area builds on the upper-level portion of the facility that opened last year and introduces design elements centered on Mi’kmaq culture and community collaboration. Airport officials said the project reflects a broader effort to reimagine the international arrival experience while honoring the land’s first peoples.

“The construction of the new ICF enabled us to reimagine the international arrivals experience,” said Dean Bouchard, vice president of airport planning and development at Halifax International Airport Authority. “As a key opportunity to demonstrate the culture and heritage of Nova Scotia to travellers arriving here, it was important to create a strong sense of place that pays tribute to the very first peoples of these lands.”

The redesigned space was developed through extensive consultation with Mi’kmaq communities and features work by local Mi’kmaq artists. A central design element is a 26-foot flooring installation featuring an eight-pointed star created by Stephen Francis, a woodworking artist from Eskasoni. The symbol traditionally represents the sun and the districts of Mi’kma’ki, with additional meaning drawn from Francis’ ancestral history.

Artwork by Mi’kmaq artist Alan Syliboy of Millbrook is also prominently displayed throughout the arrivals hall, including a series of vibrant installations inspired by ancient petroglyphs. The space includes a living wall of plants and 14 drums from Syliboy’s Daily Drum collection, reinforcing themes of connection, unity and strength.

Airport officials said the completed ICF will improve the efficiency of international-to-domestic connections while supporting future growth in passenger traffic and cargo activity. The facility is intended to strengthen Halifax Stanfield’s role as a key Canadian gateway while maintaining a welcoming, community-driven arrival experience.

The project was funded through a combination of federal, provincial and airport authority investment, with contributions from Transport Canada, the Government of Nova Scotia and Halifax International Airport Authority.

In addition to improving passenger processing, the facility supports broader infrastructure goals tied to connectivity, supply chain resilience and economic development across Atlantic Canada.