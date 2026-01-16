United Airlines to Launch Nonstop Service from Bradley International Airport to Houston

United Airlines will launch new nonstop service between Bradley International Airport (BDL) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, expanding connectivity for travelers in central New England, the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced.

The year-round service will begin Thursday, May 21, 2026, and will operate daily using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

“We are thrilled that United is expanding its footprint at Bradley International Airport and offering our passengers another nonstop destination,” said Michael W. Shea, executive director and CEO of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “This new service provides greater convenience for travelers heading to the Houston area while also opening access to United’s extensive global network.”

“As travelers begin planning for the summer travel season, we’re excited to introduce nonstop service between Houston and Hartford,” said Mark Weithofer, United’s managing director of domestic network planning. “This route strengthens connectivity between the two regions and gives customers additional one-stop access to destinations across the United States and around the world through Houston.”

In addition to the new Houston service, United Airlines currently offers nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to its hubs in Chicago O’Hare, Denver, and Washington Dulles.