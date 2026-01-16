Humboldt County Appoints Justin Hopman as Director of Aviation

The County of Humboldt has appointed Justin Hopman, C.M., as Director of Aviation, placing an experienced airport executive at the helm of the county’s six-airport system.

In his new role, Hopman will oversee daily airport operations, capital improvement programs, and long-term planning initiatives aimed at enhancing safety, service, and regional connectivity. His responsibilities include supporting airline partnerships, strengthening general aviation activity, and collaborating with regional and federal aviation stakeholders to advance airport performance across the county.

Hopman brings more than 15 years of aviation experience to Humboldt County. Most recently, he served as Deputy Director of Operations and Maintenance for the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority on Florida’s Space Coast, where he helped manage and develop a multi-airport system and a licensed Federal Aviation Administration spaceport. His leadership portfolio includes runway rehabilitation projects, new hangar development, navigational aid upgrades, and the completion of a new air traffic control tower.

Earlier in his career, Hopman held airport operations roles at Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport, gaining experience in large-hub commercial service and general aviation environments.

“I am thrilled to join Humboldt County as Director of Aviation,” Hopman said. “Airports serve as the front door to regional economies, supporting trade, tourism, and community connection. Throughout my career, I’ve focused on building safe, efficient, and community-centered airport operations, and I look forward to bringing that commitment to Humboldt County’s airport system.”

Hopman holds a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a Master of Commercial Aviation from Delta State University. He is a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives.

The executive search was conducted by ADK Consulting & Executive Search.