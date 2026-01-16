City of Phoenix Appoints Jamie Ritchie as Assistant Chief Information Officer for Aviation

Ritchie brings nearly 25 years of IT leadership experience and will lead digital transformation initiatives across Phoenix Sky Harbor, Deer Valley, and Goodyear airports.
Jan. 16, 2026
The City of Phoenix Aviation Department has appointed Jamie Ritchie as Assistant Chief Information Officer, strengthening technology leadership across the city’s three-airport system: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Phoenix Deer Valley Airport, and Phoenix Goodyear Airport.

In this role, Ritchie will support the Aviation Department’s information technology strategy, infrastructure, and operations, while leading digital transformation initiatives designed to enhance operational performance, security, and the passenger experience. He has served as Interim Assistant Chief Information Officer since July 2025.

Ritchie brings nearly 25 years of experience in the information technology field, including extensive senior and executive leadership roles at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. His background includes developing and implementing enterprise technology strategies that support critical airport operations, improve efficiency, and align with broader organizational goals. Prior roles include Lead IT Manager and Interim Deputy Chief Information Officer.

“I’m excited to take on this leadership role because it provides an opportunity to drive IT strategy and innovation while ensuring operational excellence,” Ritchie said. “Technology plays a critical role in supporting passengers, employees, and airline partners, and I look forward to collaborating with teams across the department to deliver solutions that strengthen security, efficiency, and the overall airport experience.”

Ritchie holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography from Arizona State University.

The executive search was conducted by ADK Consulting & Executive Search.

