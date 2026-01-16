Carlos Ruiz Appointed Chief Commercial Officer at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority has appointed Carlos Ruiz as Chief Commercial Officer, strengthening its executive leadership team as the airport continues to advance commercial growth and passenger-focused development.

In his role, Ruiz will lead revenue generation, business development, and strategic marketing efforts at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR). His responsibilities include overseeing non-aeronautical revenue programs, expanding commercial partnerships, and aligning business initiatives with the airport’s long-term strategic vision.

Ruiz brings more than 12 years of leadership experience in airport commercial management, with a strong background in non-aeronautical revenue development and cross-functional collaboration. Most recently, he served as Director of Commercial Management at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, where he oversaw more than $90 million in non-aeronautical revenue across parking, ground transportation, rental cars, and concessions.

Earlier in his career, Ruiz held business development roles at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and The Ohio State University Airport, in addition to gaining operational experience that informs his integrated approach to airport commercialization.

“It’s an honor to join the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority and serve a community with such strong momentum,” Ruiz said. “I’m excited to help expand GRR’s commercial opportunities in ways that elevate the guest experience and support regional economic development. The airport has a clear vision for the future, and I look forward to working with the team to build on that foundation.”

Ruiz holds a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in General Management from Tiffin University. He is an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) through the American Association of Airport Executives.

The executive search was conducted by ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm specializing in senior leadership placements across the aviation industry.