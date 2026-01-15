Southwest Florida International Airport Sets Record With 11.15 Million Passengers in 2025

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) reported a record-breaking year for passenger traffic in 2025, surpassing 11.1 million travelers and setting a new annual high.

Airport officials said 11,154,458 passengers traveled through RSW in 2025, a 1.1% increase over the previous record set in 2024. December passenger traffic totaled 1,102,456 travelers, down 1.7% compared to December 2024.

“2025 was the busiest year in the history of the airport,” said Steven C. Hennigan, executive director and CEO of the Lee County Port Authority. “We appreciate the outstanding performance by our employees, airlines and airport business partners who support the traveling public every day.”

Delta Air Lines led passenger traffic at RSW in December with 217,698 passengers. Southwest Airlines followed with 192,978 passengers, while United Airlines handled 176,911 travelers. American Airlines and JetBlue rounded out the top five carriers for the month.

Aircraft operations at Southwest Florida International Airport totaled 10,109 in December, representing a 2% decrease compared to the same month a year earlier. At Page Field, the county’s general aviation airport, operations increased 5% year over year to 14,794.

RSW ranked among the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic in 2025. Airport operations and capital projects are funded without the use of ad valorem property taxes, according to the Lee County Port Authority.