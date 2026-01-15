Halifax Stanfield Rebrands Volunteer Program as “The Stanfield Wayfinders”

Halifax Stanfield has launched “The Stanfield Wayfinders,” a rebranded and modernized version of its volunteer host program that has supported passengers and visitors at the airport for the past 25 years.

The updated program introduces a new name and uniform designed to improve visibility, comfort, and accessibility for volunteers while reinforcing the airport’s commitment to inclusive service and a high-quality passenger experience.

“Our volunteers are the heart of Halifax Stanfield,” said Joyce Carter, president and CEO of the Halifax International Airport Authority. “While the name and uniform have evolved, the spirit of the program remains the same — providing meaningful assistance and a welcoming experience for travellers from around the world.”

The new name aligns with “The Stanfield Way,” the airport’s customer service training framework focused on being happy, helpful, courteous, caring, and kind. Airport officials said the rebrand reflects a shared, airport-wide approach to customer service.

The updated uniform incorporates Halifax Stanfield’s colors and logo and includes English, French, and Mi’kmaq language elements, recognizing the airport’s location in Mi’kma’ki, the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq people.

The Stanfield Wayfinders support passengers through a range of services, including wayfinding, accessibility assistance, customer care, and support for community and special events. Volunteers also help connect travelers to accessibility programs and services throughout the airport.

Airport officials said the volunteer program continues to welcome individuals from diverse backgrounds and age groups, with volunteers playing a visible role in shaping the first and last impressions of Halifax Stanfield for travelers.