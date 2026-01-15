Norfolk International Airport Posts Fourth Straight Year of Record Passenger Traffic in 2025, Airport Authority Says

Norfolk International Airport (ORF) recorded its fourth consecutive year of record passenger traffic in 2025, according to data released by the Norfolk Airport Authority.

The airport handled 4,892,594 passengers during the year, a 0.6% increase compared to 2024. While year-over-year growth moderated, airport officials said the results demonstrate continued stability in demand following the post-pandemic recovery period.

Passenger volumes in December were essentially flat compared to the previous year. The airport reported 396,470 passengers in December 2025, nearly identical to December 2024 totals.

Airline traffic in 2025 was led by American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, followed by Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Breeze Airways, which continued to expand its presence at the airport. Together, those carriers accounted for the majority of passenger activity throughout the year.

Airport officials said the sustained growth reflects the strength of the Hampton Roads market and ongoing demand for air service across both business and leisure travel segments.